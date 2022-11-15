Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

KKR Pacer Pat Cummins to Skip T20 League Ahead of Retention Deadline Day To Focus on Ashes, ODI World Cup

The premier pacer was recently appointed the ODI captain of Australia team after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the 50-over format.

Big Jolt To KKR; Pat Cummins Pulls Out Of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Australia ace pacer Pat Cummins has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League. Cummins, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, has decided to skip the tournament to manage his workload ahead of ODI World Cup and Ashes. The pacer was signed for INR 7.25 crores.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next year’s IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup,” Cummins posted on Twitter.

However, leaving the franchise was not easy for Pat Cummins and the pacer also hinted that it is not the end of the story for him for KKR in IPL as he wants to return to the franchise after next season.

Pat Cummins pacer was unable to play IPL 2022 full season due to hip injury. The 29-year-old pacer from New South Wales will be leading the team in the first ODI against England in November.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 9:01 AM IST





Source link

