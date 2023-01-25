Home

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Receive Various Luxurious Wedding Gifts From Friends And Family

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is in a happy place with the marriage of his daughter Athiya Shetty to the Indian cricketer KL Rahul, recently took to his Instagram to share his happiness with his followers as he shared a picture of the newly-wed couple from the ceremony that took place on January 23 at his farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple’s first post following their marriage set the internet on fire. The couple posted their lovely wedding pictures on their respective social media handles along with a caption saying “In your light, I learn how to love…(black heart emoji) Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty decided to postpone their wedding reception till IPL because of Rahul’s professional commitment to his team Lucknow Super Giants. However, As per the report from Zee News, the couple didn’t have to wait for the gifts. They received some lavish gifts from their friends and family.

The couple received a luxurious Mumbai apartment from their parents, Suniel and Mana Shetty. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave them a BMW car for about 2.17 crore, and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni gave them a Kawasaki Ninja bike for about 80 lakhs.

This wasn’t it, Salman Khan got the newlyweds an Audi car worth 1.64 crores. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya a Chopard watch worth 30 Lakhs and Arjun Kapoor got Athiya a diamond bracelet worth 1.5 crores.



