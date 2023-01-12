Home

‘KL Rahul Batting At No.5 Gives Us Depth’, Says Rohit Sharma After India Clinch ODI Series Vs Sri Lanka

KL Rahul in action against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma indicated that KL Rahul is likely to be batting at No.5 going into the ODI World Cup later this year after the right-hander’s unbeaten half-century helped Indian to a series-clinching four-wicket win against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chasing Sri Lanka’s 216, India were in a spot of bother after losing their top four with just 86 runs on board. But Rahul and Hardik Pandya steadied the innings with a 75-run stand for the fifth wicket. In the end, Rahul remained unbeaten on 64 as India won with 6.4 overs to spare.

“KL has been batting at five for a long period of time now and it gives us the depth. Gives you the confidence as well at the top of the order for us to go and bat freely. It was a good display of batsmanship,” Rohit said after the game.

Originally an opener, Rahul has been playing in the middle order in the 50-over format for quite some time now. He scored 39 in the first ODI in Guwahati and also hit a 73 against Bangaldesh in the first ODI that India lost last year in December.

Commenting on the game, Rahul elaborated that it was important not to give the opposition bowlers upper hand. “When I went in to bat last game we were in a comfortable position. We lost 4 wickets today, so it was important to soak in the pressure and ensure their main bowlers don’t get into the game early,” he said.

Asked if he really enjoys batting at No.5, Rahul responded, “One thing I really enjoy is that you don’t rush back to bat (compared to the role of an opener). You can put your feet up, have a shower, have a good meal and react to the situation.

“At No. 5 you will be facing spin, I like the ball coming on to the bat. Ro (Rohit) is pretty clear that’s where he wants me to bat (No. 5) and conveyed that to me,” he added.



