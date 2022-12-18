KL Rahul Gives Massive Update On Rohit Sharma’s Availability Ahead Of 2nd BAN Vs IND Test

Rohit Sharma was injured during the second ODI against Bangladesh and missed the third game and also the first Test versus the same opposition.

Rohit Sharma flew down to Mumbai for injury treatment. (Image: Twitter)

Chattogram: India stand-in-skipper KL Rahul said regular captain Rohit Sharma’s availability for the second Test match against Bangladesh will be known in a couple of days. The Bangladesh vs India second Test will start on December 22 in Mirpur.

Rohit, who led India in two ODIs in the preceding series, was ruled out of the first Test, which India won by 188 runs on Sunday under Rahul’s captaincy. Rohit had gone back to India after hurting his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in as his replacement.

“About Rohit, we may be able to know (his status) in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference. Rahul termed the first Test win against Bangladesh as a complete performance, saying the team did well in all departments and played as a unit.

“Everything stood out. We batted really well, bowled really well. In fielding also, we took most of the catches that came our way. That is the way you win Test matches. Only one or two people cannot win matches, this is for all formats,” he said.



