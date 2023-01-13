Home

KL Rahul Likely to Miss ODI, T20Is vs New Zealand Due to Marriage – Report

Ind vs NZ: Rahul is likely to miss out. Rahul is reportedly going to miss out due to his marriage with actress Athiya Shetty which is scheduled for January 23.

Kolkata: KL Rahul stepped it up when it mattered most on Thursday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata to take India over the line against Sri Lanka. Rahul hit his 12th ODI fifty and stitched a crucial 75-run stand with Hardik Pandya to get India’s chase back on track. Eventually, he remained unbeaten on 64* as India won the match by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. With the side set to take on New Zealand in a white ball series at home, Rahul is likely to miss out. Rahul is reportedly going to miss out due to his marriage with actress Athiya Shetty which is scheduled for January 23. The confirmation of this news is awaited.

“KL has been batting at five for a long period of time now and it gives us the depth. Gives you the confidence as well at the top of the order for us to go and bat freely. It was a good display of batsmanship,” Rohit said after the game.

Originally an opener, Rahul has been playing in the middle order in the 50-over format for quite some time now. He scored 39 in the first ODI in Guwahati and also hit a 73 against Bangaldesh in the first ODI that India lost last year in December.

Commenting on the game, Rahul elaborated that it was important not to give the opposition bowlers upper hand. “When I went in to bat last game we were in a comfortable position. We lost 4 wickets today, so it was important to soak in the pressure and ensure their main bowlers don’t get into the game early,” he said.



