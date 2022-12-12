Monday, December 12, 2022
KL Rahul Likely to Open With Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma’s Absence

48


India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant, who wasn’t available in the ODI series, has been India’s top run-getter in Tests this year with 532 runs to his name in 5 matches.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test KL Rahul Captain ©BCCI

Dhaka: After a humiliating loss against Bangladesh in the ODI series, India will take on the hosts in red-ball cricket with the first Test starting on December 14. With regular captain Rohit Sharma having picked up a finger injury, KL Rahul is set to lead the side. Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran has been drafted in as Rohit’s replacement. Rishabh Pant, who wasn’t available in the ODI series, has been India’s top run-getter in Tests this year with 532 runs to his name in 5 matches.

In all probability, Rahul will open with Gill with Cheteshwar Pujara coming in at No. 3 and Virat Kohli at his preferred No. 4 position. Wicketkeeper Pant will play at No. 5 with Ravichandran Ashwin likely to feature in the XI, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar. For Kumar, it would be his debut if he gets picked. The three pacers are likely to be Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India Predicted XI for 1st Test – KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.




Source link

