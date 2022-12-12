Monday, December 12, 2022
KL Rahul Provides Update on Rohit Sharma’s Injury Ahead of India’s 1st Test vs Bangladesh at Chattogram

Ind vs Ban: Claiming that Rohit is an important player for the side, Rahul said that he hoped the former was back in time for the second Test. 

Chattogram: Amid much speculation over regular India captain Rohit Sharma’s injury, stand-in skipper KL Rahul provided an update on Monday ahead of the opening Test versus Bangladesh. Claiming that Rohit is an important player for the side, Rahul said that he hoped the former was back in time for the second Test.

“Rohit Sharma is a very important player for us. He is an experienced player and the captain of our team. Fingers crossed… we are hoping he recovers quickly and returns for the second Test,” KL Rahul said at the pre-match press conference.

Inspired by the way England has been playing Tests, Rahul said India would also look to play in an aggressive manner and look to make it to the WTC final.

“It’s very exciting to see the way England are playing. It has worked for them really well. Every team has its own way of playing. We also have to play aggressively to be in contention for the WTC Finals,” Rahul said.

Despite losing the ODI series, India would start favourites given the quality they still have. But yes, it will not be a cruise against the formidable hosts.

India’s updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

The first Test versus Bangladesh starts on December 14. Follow all LIVE updates on india.com.




