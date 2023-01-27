Home

Sports

KL Rahul Resumes Training Ahead of India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy | VIRAL PIC

Ind vs Aus: Rahul can be seen in a gym where he is doing some stretching just to get the blood flowing.

KL Rahul Training

Mumbai: A couple of days after he tied the knot with actress Athiya Shetty, star India batter KL Rahul is back to training ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is a good sight for all cricket fans to see Rahul back to training as he could be a key player in the important series against Australia. In a picture that has now surfaced on social space, Rahul – who is the vice-captain of the side – can be seen in a gym where he is doing some stretching just to get the blood flowing.

Here is the much-talked-about picture that has now gone viral:

KL Rahul has resumed training ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. pic.twitter.com/9hyjAfbCBm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2023

The Tests versus Australia is part of the World Test Championship where India still stands a chance of making the final that takes place later in the year. India needs to beat Australia by a big margin in the upcoming Tests to stand a chance of making the summit clash.

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.



