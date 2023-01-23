KL Rahul, Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja; Indian Players Who Should Play Ranji Trophy Game Before Australia Tests
Ind vs Aus: Delhi takes on Hyderabad in their next Ranji game and it would be good to see Kohli skip the final ODI versus New Zealand and play the domestic game.
Mumbai: With India ready to host Australia in a four-match Test series, a spot in the World Test Championship final would be at stake. But for that to happen, India needs to beat Australia by a margin of three. While that is difficult, it is still possible at home. But for that to happen, the Indian cricketers need to be in their best form. With there still some time left for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, some Indian cricketers could play a Ranji game just to sharpen their skills and get some useful game time.
Players who could opt for it are:
Virat Kohli: The premier India batter has not played a Ranji game in a long time and hence just getting a hang of the red ball would keep him in good stead. Delhi takes on Hyderabad in their next Ranji game and it would be good to see Kohli skip the final ODI versus New Zealand and play the domestic game.
KL Rahul: The stylish top-order batter is on a leave for personal reasons. Karnataka takes on Jharkhand in their next game and it would be ideal for Rahul to have a game. While that is not likely to happen, let us see if he surprises us all.
Ravindra Jadeja: The star all-rounder has been out of action due to an injury. Now that he is part of the Test squad, he would be rusty, and hence a Ranji game would help him get the confidence back. Jadeja could be a key player for the side in the Tests.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 9:39 AM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 9:43 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Spotify Layoffs: Major Job Cuts Likely To Be Announced This Week
[ad_1] Home BusinessSpotify Layoffs: Major Job Cuts Likely To Be Announced This Week | Details Here Adding to the long...
Avatar: The Way of Water Global Box Office Update: James Cameron
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAvatar: The Way of Water Global Box Office Update: James Cameron’s Film Collects Over $2 Billion, to Beat...
Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Team Pray For Rishabh Pants Quick Recovery: Suryakumar Yadav REVEALS
[ad_1] Home SportsRohit Sharma-Led Indian Team Pray For Rishabh Pant’s Quick Recovery: Suryakumar Yadav REVEALS | PICS Speaking to the...
10 Inspiring Quotes By Netaji On His Birth Anniversary
[ad_1] Home News IndiaSubhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: 10 Inspiring Quotes By Netaji On His Birth Anniversary Parakram Diwas 2023:...
Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Fails to Count 30 Notes of Rs 10
[ad_1] Home ViralBride Calls Off Wedding After Groom Fails to Count 30 Notes of Rs 10 The bride's family claimed...
Process Starts at 10 AM IST; Adanis, Ambanis, Glazers Set to Submit Technical Bids
[ad_1] Home SportsWomen’s IPL Team Auction: Process Starts at 10 AM IST; Adanis, Ambanis, Glazers Set to Submit Technical Bids...
Average Rating