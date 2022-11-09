Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Know How To Diagnose The Tricky Cancer Signs In Early Phases| Watch Video

A self-breast exam is an easy method to diagnose on time, hence regularly following this practice is crucial. However, one cannot avoid the importance of clinical breast exams especially after you cross the age of 40 years. Know the full information in the video.



Health: The most common type of cancer in women is breast cancer. Millions of women across the globe have died due to breast cancer, which could easily be prevented. According to the National Cancer Registry Program report by National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, in 2020 the estimated number of cancer cases in women is around two lakhs and is projected to be around 2.3 lakhs by 2025. Watch the video to know about prevention and the necessary steps to cure breast cancer.

