16 types of biryanis, 45 varieties of kebabs and much more: Know inside details of Hyderabad’s Nizam kitchen, food expenses were over…

A ChatGPT survey has revealed that the Hyderabad Nizams’ royal kitchen was a testament to grandeur, opulence, and unparalleled culinary artistry.

New Delhi: Each Nizam’s culinary legacy was distinct in India. The platter typically featured a perfect mixture of Persian, Turkish, and Indigenous Deccan flavours. Reports suggest that their grand and royal kitchens prepared over 15 varieties of biryani, 18 types of pulao, 16 kinds of khichdi, 48 variations of do-pyaza, 21 types of korma, 45 kinds of kebabs, and 29 varieties of naan.

It’s a known fact that the royal kitchens of the Nizams were known for preparing various exquisite and flavorful dishes. Their kitchens were unparalleled among Indian princely states, where Persian, Turkish, and South Indian cuisines blended creatively.

Extravagant Royal Kitchen:

In pre-independence India, the Nizam’s kitchen was one of the royal kitchens. At its peak, the annual budget of this kitchen ran into lakhs of rupees. It is said that the Nizam’s kitchen was so lavish that the costs of food and feasts often exceeded other administrative expenses.

Exotic spices, rare ingredients, and imported food items were commonplace in the royal kitchen. Specialised chefs curated the menu, which often included up to 40 dishes for a single meal.

From biryani to haleem and kebab

The kitchen was a blend of Mughlai, Turkish, Arabic, and Persian culinary traditions, now known as Hyderabadi cuisine. Dishes like biryani, haleem, shikampur kebab, qubani ka meetha, and double ka meetha were regularly prepared.

It is being said that the luxury Nawabs enjoyed during those times was something rare which even the Kings never witnessed.

Expert Chefs : Specialists in preparing various cuisines.

: Specialists in preparing various cuisines. Sous Chefs and Assistants: Responsible for ingredient preparation and seasoning.

Responsible for ingredient preparation and seasoning. Bakers and Dessert Experts: Focused on making bread, pastries, and desserts.

Focused on making bread, pastries, and desserts. Food Testers: Ensured the dishes met the Nizam’s high standards and were safe from poisoning.

Ensured the dishes met the Nizam’s high standards and were safe from poisoning. Logistics Staff: Managed procurement of ingredients, including live animals for fresh meat, rare spices, and imported items.

Managed procurement of ingredients, including live animals for fresh meat, rare spices, and imported items. Service and Supervisors: Coordinated the precise serving of meals with utmost accuracy.

Coordinated the precise serving of meals with utmost accuracy. Kitchen Assistants: Supported all tasks related to kitchen operations.











