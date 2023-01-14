Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Release Date at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA)will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 exam anytime soon. According to the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf, the hall ticket will publish in the third week of January 2023. The session 1 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the admit card using their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The National Testing Agency will also release the online exam city slips on the official website. However, the NTA is yet to disclose the exact date and time for JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release. JEE Main 2023 entrance exam for the first/January session is slated to be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 31, 2023.

Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main admit card 2023 online from the official website.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of January 2023

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of January 2023

Dates of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

How To Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card?

Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.” Log in with your application number and date of birth. The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Main admit card 2023 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details.

JEE Main 2023 Mode of Examination

JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, the candidates can also email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.



