Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNationalKnow The Reason Behind 36-Hour-Long Fasting During Chhath Puja| Watch Video
National

Know The Reason Behind 36-Hour-Long Fasting During Chhath Puja| Watch Video

admin
By admin
0
57



Chhath Puja 2022: The Mahaparv of Chhath Puja is here and it is a four-day-long Hindu festival. It is known as the most auspicious festival of the Hindu. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is also observed by keeping a Nirjala vrat for 36 hours. The prasad prepared on the second day is known as Kharna, Kharna is basically a sweet kheer made with gur and Arwa chawal. After eating the Kharna prasad, the devotees follow a nirjala fast. On the third day, the fasting continues and devotees offer prasad into the river water. The devotees offer arghya to the setting sun also known as Sandhya Arghya, Then the fast ends the next day after offering arghya to the rising sun.Also Read – Chhath Puja 2022: Nahay Khay Date, Kharna, Surya Arghya Date, Importance, And How to Perform Puja

Written by- Ananya Also Read – IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2022 | Details Here

Also Read – Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp Status, GIFs To Share With Your Loved Ones





Source link

Previous articleArizona agrees not to enforce near total abortion ban until 2023
Next articleWhen and Where to Watch in India
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677