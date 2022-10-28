Know The Reason Behind 36-Hour-Long Fasting During Chhath Puja| Watch Video

Chhath Puja 2022: The Mahaparv of Chhath Puja is here and it is a four-day-long Hindu festival. It is known as the most auspicious festival of the Hindu. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is also observed by keeping a Nirjala vrat for 36 hours. The prasad prepared on the second day is known as Kharna, Kharna is basically a sweet kheer made with gur and Arwa chawal. After eating the Kharna prasad, the devotees follow a nirjala fast. On the third day, the fasting continues and devotees offer prasad into the river water. The devotees offer arghya to the setting sun also known as Sandhya Arghya, Then the fast ends the next day after offering arghya to the rising sun.Also Read – Chhath Puja 2022: Nahay Khay Date, Kharna, Surya Arghya Date, Importance, And How to Perform Puja

