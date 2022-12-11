Know Timings, How and Where to Watch LIVE Streaming

NASA Orion Splashdown: The US space agency NASA will be livestreaming the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft starting at 9.30 PM IST on December 11.

California: NASA’s Orion crew capsule is all set to return to Earth and will splash down off the coast of Baja California around 12:40 p.m. ET (11.10 PM IST) on Sunday, December 11. The Artemis 1 mission launched the NASA Orion capsule safely into deep space on November 16, and after a nearly month, it’s time for the vehicle to come home. The Artemis -1 capsule will splash down in the Pacific Ocean after finishing up a three-week test flight that included a close pass at the Moon and a journey further into space than any previous habitable spacecraft.

Orion’s homecoming is one of the most challenging phases of the Artemis-1 moon mission. The capsule will barrel into Earth’s atmosphere at about 25,000 mph (40,000 kph), or roughly 32 times the speed of sound.

WATCH NASA Artemis 1 Landing Live Streaming

The US space agency NASA will be livestreaming the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft starting at 9.30 PM IST on December 11. If you’re interested in watching the historic Artemis-1 capsule touch down Earth, you can view the livestream through NASA’s app, NASA TV and the YouTube link below.



Earlier this week, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “Orion is heading home! Today the team achieved another momentous accomplishment, flying Orion just 128 kms from the surface of the Moon. The lunar flyby enabled the spacecraft to harness the Moon’s gravity and slingshot it back toward Earth for splashdown.”

“When Orion re-enters Earth’s atmosphere in just a few days, it will come back hotter and faster than ever before — the ultimate test before we put astronauts on board. Next up, re-entry,” he added.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER ORION SPLASHES DOWN THE PACIFIC OCEAN

As soon as Orion splashes down, a team of divers, engineers, and technicians will depart the ship on small boats and arrive at the capsule. Once there, they will secure it and prepare to tow it into the back of the ship, known as the well deck.

The divers will attach a cable to pull the spacecraft into the ship, called the winch line, and up to four additional tending lines to attach points on the spacecraft. The winch will pull Orion into a specially designed cradle inside the ship’s well deck and the other lines will control the motion of the spacecraft.

“Last week, we completed our final rehearsal with the USS Portland, which will be our recovery ship for Artemis I,” said Melissa Jones, landing and recovery director, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The uncrewed Orion spacecraft also surpassed the record set in 1970 by the crew on Apollo 13’s aborted mission to land on the Moon. The spacecraft reached the farthest distance from Earth during the Artemis I mission — 268,563 miles (432,210 km) from our home planet.

The earlier record was set during the Apollo 13 mission at 248,655 miles (400,171 km) from Earth.



