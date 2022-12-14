Know What Led To India-China Clash In Tawang? Watch Video

China urged India to “strictly control” and “restrain” its front-line troops, days after the troops of the two countries clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in minor injuries to some soldiers on both sides. China also said that the soldiers of the Indian Army “illegally crossed the line to block” a routine patrol of Chinese border troops. watch video to know more details.



India China Clash Explained: Indian troops clashed with Chinese forces in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian army said. According to sources, at least six Indian troops were injured in the scuffle, and taken to the military hospital in nearby Guwahati. This is important, because this is the first major incident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border between India and China, in over two years. In identical statements to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the incident at Yangtse. Indian troops had confronted the PLA, and a “physical scuffle” ensued. Indian troops prevented the Chinese from transgressing into Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts.



