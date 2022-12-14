Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNationalKnow What Led To India-China Clash In Tawang? Watch Video
National

Know What Led To India-China Clash In Tawang? Watch Video

By admin
0
27


China urged India to “strictly control” and “restrain” its front-line troops, days after the troops of the two countries clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in minor injuries to some soldiers on both sides. China also said that the soldiers of the Indian Army “illegally crossed the line to block” a routine patrol of Chinese border troops. watch video to know more details.

India China Clash Explained: Indian troops clashed with Chinese forces in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian army said. According to sources, at least six Indian troops were injured in the scuffle, and taken to the military hospital in nearby Guwahati. This is important, because this is the first major incident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the border between India and China, in over two years. In identical statements to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the incident at Yangtse. Indian troops had confronted the PLA, and a “physical scuffle” ensued. Indian troops prevented the Chinese from transgressing into Indian territory and compelled them to return to their posts.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 6:47 PM IST





Source link

Previous article17 year old Girl Raped By Fathers Friend In Uttar Pradesh On Pretext Of Helping His Sick Wife
Next articleNaoya Inoue eyes next challenge after beating Paul Butler
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
27
Previous article17 year old Girl Raped By Fathers Friend In Uttar Pradesh On Pretext Of Helping His Sick Wife
Next articleNaoya Inoue eyes next challenge after beating Paul Butler
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677