PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Live Streaming Details: Know When And Where To Watch

Prime Minister-Elect Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening today. Here’s how you can live stream the Prime Minister’s oath-taking ceremony…

Prime Minister Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Streaming: The Election Commission of India successfully completed the seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 1 and the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 were announced on June 4, 2024. Even though the INDIA Bloc put a tough fight and crossed the 200-mark, it was the NDA, who was able to cross the majority mark and the BJP-led NDA is forming the government, for the third time in a row. The Prime Minister-Designate is Narendra Modi, who becomes only the second person in the Indian history to become the country’s PM for the third consecutive time, after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital, know when, where and how to watch Narendra Modi take the oath; check live streaming details…

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Date, Time and Venue

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister-elect of BJP-led NDA, Narendra Modi is all set to add the title of ‘Prime Minister’ to his name, for the third time in a row today. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place today, on June 9 at 7:15 PM in the residence of President of India, Rashtrapati Bhawan. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to continue for at least 45 minutes as apart from the Prime Minister, MPs who will be part of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, will also be taking their oath.

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Live Streaming: How To Watch

While the extinguished guest list of the swearing-in ceremony includes over 8000 people which have both Indian and international leaders among other dignitaries. If you wish to watch the oath-taking ceremony live, you can stream it on the official YouTube channel of PM Modi; various news channels will also be live streaming the ceremony on their television channels and digital platforms. For written updates regarding the swearing-in ceremony, you can stay tuned to India.com.

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Guest List

Speaking of the international leaders who are part of the guest list of the swearing-in ceremony, the list includes President Of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Sheikh Hasina who is the Bangladesh PM, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.







