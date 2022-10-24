Kohinoor, Ashish Nehra Memes Flood Social Media Platform As Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM

Viral Video: The idea of having a doppelganger is intriguing. To have someone who looks exactly like you, yet are completely unrelated to each other. It is said that there is someone in the world who looks exactly like you, but this is not so common. This time, Netizens have found uncanny similarities and slight resemblances between Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister — Rishi Sunak, and Former Indian Cricketer Ashish Nehra.Also Read – Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Her Make-Up Skills on Daddy’s Face| Watch Here

Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. While many Indians are thrilled that Rishi Sunak is making history, some on social media decided to take advantage of the opportunity to express their creativity. Memes about Rishi Sunak began to circulate on the Microblogging site Twitter shortly after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race to be the next UK Prime Minister.

Sunak, 42, was compared to former Team India cricketer Ashish Nehra by some Twitter users. They used Ashish Nehra's photos to post congratulatory messages for Rishi Sunak.

If you’re trying to determine whether Rishi Sunak resembles Ashish Nehra, consider the following tweets given below:

CHECK TWEETS HERE

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring ‘IT’ home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Ashish Nehra was seen proofreading his letter of candidature for the Prime ministership of UK during the IPL. pic.twitter.com/VJBAJtYRJY — Rahul (@Containment_Zon) October 24, 2022

What a resemble !!! Rishi Sunak & Ashish Nehra . 😯 pic.twitter.com/DGSzFVf1Cw — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) October 24, 2022

Congrates Ashish Nehra for becoming PM of UK , Only 2nd Cricketer after Imran Khan to Become PM of Any Country. #RishiSunak#HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2022 pic.twitter.com/AqseUnHtY0 — CA Mrityunjay Mishra (@hellomjmishra) October 24, 2022

“These last couple of years one has seen it all. But never thought I will live to see the day when Ashish Nehra would become the Prime Minister of UK. #NehraJi,” wrote one Twitter user.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT KOHINOOR DIAMOND

The Kohinoor is a 105.6-carat diamond steeped in history. The diamond was discovered in India in the fourteenth century and passed through numerous hands over the years. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849, following the British occupation of Punjab. Since then, it has been a part of the British Crown Jewels, although there is still a long-standing ownership dispute involving at least four nations, including India.

MORE ABOUT RISHI SUNAK

Rishi Sunak has a net worth of over 700 million pounds. Apart from owning a mansion in Yorkshire, Sunak and his wife Akshata own a property in Kensington in central London.