Kohinoor Group Unveils its Vision, Mission, and Value Statement Setting High Standards of Corporate Ethics and Transparency

First-of-its-kind in Indian real estate post COVID.

‘My Kohinoor‘ a pledge taken by team Kohinoor for a better tomorrow.

Kohinoor Group, Pune’s leading real estate group today announced its Vision, Mission, and Value Statement. The unveiling happened in presence of Lt. Gen. Satish Dua, Mr. Krishnakumar Goyal Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Vineet Goyal, Jt. Managing Director, and Rajesh Goyal, Jt. Managing Director, and the board.

During the unveiling of the Vision, Mission, and Value statement in Pune (L to R – Rajesh Goyal Jt. MD, Lt. Gen. Satish Dua, and Mr. Vineet Goyal, Jt. MD of Kohinoor Group)

The event was held at Buntara Bhavana Banquet Hall and auditorium Pune and was attended by more than 500 employees and associates of Kohinoor Group.

During the event, Lt. Gen. Dua, a highly decorated defence officer who led India’s Uri surgical strike, addressed the gathering with his inspirational stories and enlightened them on the importance of practicing ethics and values in workplaces.

Mr. Vineet Goyal, Jt. Managing Director of Kohinoor Group, speaking on the occasion said, “The vision and mission statement would steer all of us towards growth and transition pathway at Kohinoor Group from being a real estate company to a known corporate in Pune city. I believe that the Vision Statement will motivate and drive us to further strengthen our resolve to be a leader in providing world-class residential and commercial spaces across Pune city. We believe that the vision statement, coupled with the strong fundamentals, technical prowess, and high skill sets that we possess, and the sense of My Kohinoor pledge amongst all Kohinoor employees and associates will further enthuse, and motivate all of us at Kohinoor group to give our best.”

Speaking on this occasion, Lt. General Dua said, “Every soldier stands for an unconditional commitment to his/her country. The integrity of the Soldiers and defence officers is unparalleled and an example for the civilians. Kohinoor’s Vision, Mission, and Values call for commitment and integrity from the team I am sure the employees and the management will take complete responsibility for their goals and take Kohinoor to the next level.”

About Kohinoor Group

Kohinoor Group has proudly stood tall as a leader in Punes real estate development sector for the last 38 years. When the group commenced operations in 1983, Kohinoor was started as a cement trading business. Over the years, Kohinoor carved a name for itself by venturing into the real estate business as a solid, trustworthy construction brand. Today, the group has developed and delivered over 8 million sq. ft. across Pune and has over 6.5 million sq. ft. of spaces currently under development. We also have diversified interests in other verticals like manufacturing, logistics, student housing, warehousing, and services. In the last decade, every project that Kohinoor Group has undertaken has been planned entirely before starting any construction work. Be it residential properties or commercial projects, we always think about the needs and wants of our customers before taking any decisions.

The Sada Sukhi Raho Philosophy

The eternal blessing of Sada Sukhi Raho has been at the core of everything that we undertake. Because each brick that we lay and every square foot we build makes us responsible for our residents, partners, and society at large. Therefore, our projects come with 5 key pillars Branded home, Sustainable living, Secure living, a Healthy lifestyle, and a Maintenance team that ensures a happier tomorrow for everyone. We pride ourselves on creating so many smiles and we owe you a happy ever after, beginning from the first site visit to the final possession, and even after that.