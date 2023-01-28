Home

Sports

Kohli Has Scored 74 International Tons – Ex-Pakistan Captain Salman Butt on Virat-Babar Azam Comparisons

Admitting that it is not right to compare the two as they are in different stages of their career, Butt said Kohli has 74 international hundreds despite having not scored one in three years.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are arguably the best batters of the generation and hence comparisons are bound to take place time and again. When former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was asked to compare the two cricketers on national television, he came up with a blunt response. Admitting that it is not right to compare the two as they are in different stages of their career, Butt said Kohli has 74 international hundreds despite having not scored one in three years.

“Both are world class cricketers and top-notch performers. But there’s no comparison with Virat Kohli at this point of his career. Kohli has scored 74 international tons and he didn’t score a hundred in three years. Now you can imagine the magnitude of his performances,” Butt told paktv.tv in a chat.

“There’s a phase in cricketer’s life when they perform brilliantly, but then start to struggle. Babar is performing exceptionally right now and we hope he only improves from here. We want him to be a great. Most role models in Pakistan have played exciting cricket, not consistent cricket. After a long time, we have got a player like Babar who tops the charts and we need to enjoy him, cherish him. We don’t want to send him to panic mode,” said Butt further.

Kohli, who is on a break, would be seen featuring in the Tests versus Australia next month. He would be a key player for the hosts in that series. India will play four Test matches as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



