Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Kohli Out LBW, India In Big Trouble

62


live

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: India have never lost to Bangladesh in a Test match and the visitors would want to keep it intact at Chattogram and later in Dhaka to inch closer to sealing a WTC final spot.

Rishabh Pant (W)

6* (12) 1×4, 0x6

Cheteshwar Pujara

5 (23) 0x4, 0x6

Khaled Ahmed

(7.1-1-16-1)*

Taijul Islam

(8-4-12-2)

LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: India Eyeing Comeback to Earn WTC Final Ticket.

LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 Score & Updates: At a time when the attention of all teams is building up to the ODI World Cup next year, there is another championship before it where qualification for the finals is heating up with every passing week.

As India, hit by multiple injuries of late including to captain Rohit Sharma, aim to play aggressive cricket, as said by stand-in skipper K.L. Rahul, against Bangladesh in the Test series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the race to make it to the WTC final for them also returns in a phase where Test cricket is happening from the sub-continent to the southern hemisphere.

The away series defeat to South Africa and losing the Edgbaston Test in England has meant India are in fourth place on the WTC points table. If they are to make it to a second successive WTC final, to be held at The Oval in June 2023, they need to win at least five, if not all six of their remaining Tests, including four against Australia at home in February-March.

This is where the challenge for the Indian team is — wins and draws will work, but not a loss.

IND vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj




  • 10:45 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Pujara and Pant need to stitch a big partnership here. IND 55/3



  • 10:35 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Taijul has trapped the big fish as Virat Kohli goes as well. He is out LBW and India are in massive trouble. IND 48/3



  • 10:27 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: WICKET! KL Rahul goes as well. He chops on the wickets and Khaled Ahmed is delighted. IND 46/2



  • 10:18 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Shubman Gill and KL Rahul gave India brisk start but Bangladesh have pulled things nicely. India have only scored 14 runs in the last 10 overs. IND 43/1



  • 10:12 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: It will be interesting to see how Pujara plays today. He has been slammed for playing too slowly so let us see if there is a change in his approach. IND 41/1



  • 10:03 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Big wicket as Shubman Gill departs. Tries to play the paddle but only manages a top edge to Yasir Ali. Taijul Islam gets the breakthrough. IND 41/1



  • 9:46 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Team India has got a positive start as 10 overs are already done and Rohit-Gill scored 35 runs. Visitors need this kind of batting to win this game.

    IND 35/0 (10.2)



  • 9:14 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: Three overs done, Gill and KL has scored seven runs without losing any wicket.



  • 9:06 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: The first over has ended and India scored four runs, batters are looking confident. Visitors need a long partnership to stay in the game.



  • 9:03 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Updates: KL Rahul is off the mark with a boundary. IND 4/0 (0.4)







Published Date: December 14, 2022 9:46 AM IST



Updated Date: December 14, 2022 10:35 AM IST





