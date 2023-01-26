National

Koji Satao To Replace Akio Toyoda As President and CEO of Toyota Motor

admin
15Views
Read Time:53 Second


  • Home
  • Business
  • Koji Satao To Replace Akio Toyoda As President and CEO of Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato, 53, will replace Akio Toyoda as president and CEO on April 1. Toyoda, 66, will become chairman of the automaker.

Koji Satao To Replace Akio Toyoda As President and CEO of Toyota Motor
Koji Satao (Right) To Replace Akio Toyoda (Left) As President and CEO of Toyota Motor

Tokyo: Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato, 53, will replace Akio Toyoda as president and CEO on April 1. Toyoda, 66, will become chairman of the automaker, reported Nikkei Asia.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 1:04 PM IST



Updated Date: January 26, 2023 1:07 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories