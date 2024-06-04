Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result Winner List Counting of Votes Lead Trail Party Wise Winning Candidates

Home

Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates:

Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Seat is one of the 14 constituency of Assam. According to the early trends Jyonta Basumatary from United People’s Party Liberal is currently leading from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election United People’s Party Liberal allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Jyonta Basumatary , Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded Garjan Mashahary.

In 2019 Naba Kumar Sarania (Independent) won this seat.

Kaziranga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Kaziranga Lok Sabha Seat is one of the 14 constituency of Assam. According to the early trends Kamakhya Prasad Tasa from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading from Kazirnga Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Janata Party allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded Roselina Tirkey. Independent contestant Binod Gogoi is also amongst the contender.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there were 11 candidates contesting from Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency.

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Seat is one of the 14 constituency of Assam. According to the early trends Pradan Baruah from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Janata Party allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Pradan Baruah, Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded Uday Shankar Hazarika. Communist Party of India contestant Dhiren Kachari is also amongst the contender.







