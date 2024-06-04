NationalPolitics

Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result Winner List Counting of Votes Lead Trail Party Wise Winning Candidates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 31 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result Winner List Counting of Votes Lead Trail Party Wise Winning Candidates

Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates:

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result Winner List Counting of Votes Lead Trail Party Wise Winning Candidates
Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result Winner List Counting of Votes Lead Trail Party Wise Winning Candidates

Kokrajhar, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Seat is one of the 14 constituency of Assam. According to the early trends Jyonta Basumatary from United People’s Party Liberal is currently leading from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. 

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election United People’s Party Liberal allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Jyonta Basumatary , Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded  Garjan Mashahary. 

In 2019 Naba Kumar Sarania (Independent) won this seat.

Kaziranga Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Kaziranga Lok Sabha Seat is one of the 14 constituency of Assam. According to the early trends Kamakhya Prasad Tasa from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading from Kazirnga Lok Sabha constituency. 

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Janata Party allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded Roselina Tirkey. Independent contestant Binod Gogoi is also amongst the contender.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there were 11 candidates contesting from Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency.

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Seat is one of the 14 constituency of Assam. According to the early trends Pradan Baruah from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. 

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Janata Party allied with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Pradan Baruah, Indian National Congress (INC) Party allied with INDIA bloc fielded Uday Shankar Hazarika. Communist Party of India contestant Dhiren Kachari is also amongst the contender.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Is Gandhi Proving His Maturity

June 4, 2024

Uddhav Thackeray Or Eknath Shinde? Who Is leading In Maharashtra in Early Trends Of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

June 4, 2024

TDP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: Check Winning Candidates From Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh General Elections

June 4, 2024

BJP Trails Samajwadi Party By A Slim Margin

June 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow