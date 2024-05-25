Kolkata Airport And Port Suspend Operations, Check Updates

Home

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport And Port Suspend Flights And Operations, Check Top Updates

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has suspended all cargo and container handling operations for 12 hours.

South 24 Parganas: Clouds hover over ‘Muri Ganga’ River ahead of the landfall of cyclone ‘Remal’, in South 24 Parganas district, Friday, May 24, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) will suspend flight operations for 21 hours starting from Sunday, May 26 in the wake of the impending cyclonic storm Remal which is very likely to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Sunday midnight.

The IMD has said that apart from the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on May 26 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on May 27 and 28.

The India Meteorological Department @Indiametdept posted on X: “Deep Depression over East central BoB lay over same region about 420km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 420km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS. For details visit.”

“In view of cyclone Remal’s impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata,” said NSCBI airport director C Pattabhi in a statement.

Apart from these, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has suspended all cargo and container handling operations for 12 hours from 6 pm on Sunday till 6 am on Monday, officials said adding that the decision was taken for the safety of dock workers.

Railway operations in the port area will also be suspended during that time.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall on Sunday night along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h gusting to 135 km/h, the weather office said.







