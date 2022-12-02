Friday, December 2, 2022
Kolkata Bans Hookah Bars, Mayor Says Will Cancel Licenses Of Restaurants For Violating Guidelines

The Mayor, Firhad Hakim announced on Friday about the closure of such places and said that legal actions will be taken against the ones who violate the rules.

Kolkata: West Bengal Government has imposed a ban on all hookah bars across the city of Kolkata. The Mayor, Firhad Hakim announced on Friday about the closure of such places and said that legal actions will be taken against the ones who violate the rules.

Hakim, TMC leader, has urged the Hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close citing its adverse effect on public health. “I request hookah bars operating within closed spaces to close. I request the police to be strict about it.

KOLKATA BANS HOOKAH BARS BECAUSE…

The mayor of the city of joy took this decision citing the adverse effects of hookah on public health

According to Hakim, “certain intoxicants” mixed with hookahs are leading to addiction among youth.
Stating that the complaints of the use of “certain intoxicants” were received by the administration, Hakim said that the government is shutting the bars down due to its adverse impact on health.

KOLKATA HOOKAH BAR BAN VIOLATION

The mayor also added that strict action will be taken against places that defy the law and their licences will be cancelled. We’ll not give new licenses and enlistment certificates and cancel licenses granted earlier,” he said.




Published Date: December 2, 2022 8:04 PM IST



Updated Date: December 2, 2022 8:27 PM IST





