Kolkata Court Judge Gets Angry As CBI Lawyer Fails To Reach On Time

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: ‘Shall I Grant Bail To Sanjay Roy?’: Sealdah Court Judge Gets Angry As CBI Lawyer Fails To Reach On Time

The additional chief judicial magistrate Pamela Gupta was so angry over the incident that she asked, “Should I grant bail to Sanjay Roy?”

Kolkata: In a surprising turn of events in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a Sealdah court expressed frustration after the Central Bureau of Investigation’s investigating lawyer failed to appear at the hearing of Sanjay Roy on time. For the unversed, Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the case, is currently facing CBI trials.

“This shows a very lethargic approach by the CBI. It’s highly unfortunate,” the magistrate further remarked.

Pamela Gupta’s argument was that bail should be granted to Sanjay Roy because of his lawyer’s absence. The point was brought to her attention when a CBI officer informed her of the public prosecutor’s delay around 4:10 pm, which was confirmed by ToI reports.

The wait extended, and with no sight of Dipak Poria, the attorney, the magistrate advised the CBI officer to get in touch. It was 4:20, and dissatisfaction was evident from her remarks, “This delay is unacceptable.”

TMC Urges CBI To Expedite Charge-sheet In RG Kar Hospital Case

Senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien on Friday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the status of the charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

“When is CBI filing a charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and putting the accused on trial? When?” he posted on X. For the past few days, the TMC has been demanding that the CBI file the charge-sheet at the earliest.

The Calcutta High Court had transferred the probe to the CBI from Kolkata Police in August. Police had arrested the main accused, a civic volunteer, a day after the incident on August 9.

ED Raids Houses of ex-RG Kar Hospital principal, Others Over Financial Irregularities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday detained Prasun Chattopadhyay, a data entry operator at the Calcutta National Medical College and a known associate of arrested ex-RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the latter institution, an officer said.

Chattopadhyay was seen being taken out of his residence at Subhasgram in South 24 Parganas district around 2 pm by ED officials, who previously conducted search operations at the premises for over seven hours.

He was then taken to Madhya Narayanpur in Canning area of the district where Ghosh had allegedly built a multi-crore farm house-cum-bungalow over a two-bigha plot three years ago and which Ghosh, according to local eyewitnesses, frequented with his family members.

Chattopadhyay, who allegedly used to identify himself as “Ghosh’s PA”, was also spotted amid the crowd from the purported August 9 video at the RG Kar hospital seminar hall crime scene where the murdered trainee doctor’s body was discovered.

