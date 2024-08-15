Kolkata Doctor Final Diary Entry Reveals Aspiration to Win Gold Medal, Says Father

Home

Kolkata Doctor’s Final Diary Entry Reveals Aspiration to Win Gold Medal, Says Father

Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.(Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi: The horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has shocked the entire nation. Widespread protests have erupted across the country, with demonstrators demanding justice for the victim. The father of the trainer doctor spoke to India Today and revealed that his daughter’s final entry in her personal diary talked about becoming a gold medallist in her course and topping the MD exams.

According to the father, the victim wrote it on the day of the horrific incident before leaving for her night shift. Talking to India Today TV, he further added that his daughter would study 10-12 hours a day.

“She would be immersed in books all day…She worked very hard,” he said of his daughter, who was pursuing postgraduate (MD) at the reputed medical college and hospital.

Talking about his daughter’s bravery, he told India Today TV that she “fought a lot to reach her goal of becoming a doctor”. “We made many sacrifices while raising her,” he said.

He further told India Today TV that he is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support for his daughter from across the country.

“I won’t get my daughter back. But all I could do is have courage and be hopeful. The show of support from around the country is giving us a lot of courage to fight for justice,” he said.

Speaking about the investigation into the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said that there is no particular satisfaction for the same because nothing will bring him his daughter back.

“We are now hopeful of justice. We must not lose hope,” he added.

“The sooner they are punished, the better. We will get some solace, though nothing can replace our loss,” he told India Today TV.











