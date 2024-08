Breaking News LIVE, August 13, 2024: Former Samajwadi leader Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl, the police said, news agency ANI reported. Expressing shock beyond words at the brutal murder of a 2nd year PG student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, Indian Mediacal Association (IMA) has demanded an impartial thorough investigation of the case and punishment of the culprits from the West Bengal government.