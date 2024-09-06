Home

‘She Left To Help, But…’: Kolkata Doctor’s Mother Pens Heartfelt Open Letter On Daughter’s Dreams

Seeking justice, the mother urged, “As her mother, I respectfully ask all medical teachers, doctors, health authorities, and nursing staff to come forward with any information or evidence about the incident. The silence of good people only empowers criminals.”

In a heartfelt open letter, the mother of a Kolkata doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, shared her daughter’s selfless aspirations. The mother said that her daughter had always dreamed of becoming a doctor—not for financial gain but to heal as many people as possible. The letter, written on Teacher’s Day, also expressed gratitude to the teachers who helped her daughter achieve the dream of becoming a doctor. “Because she got good teachers like you, she was able to become a doctor… However, her dreams were brutally strangled,” the mother said.

“I am the mother of the deceased… Today on Teachers’ Day, I salute all the teachers on behalf of my daughter. Since childhood, her dream was to become a doctor. You were the driving force behind that dream,” the letter read.

The mother also shared a conversation she had with her daughter about money. “My daughter used to say – ‘Ma,I don’t need money, I just want a lot of degrees in front of my name and I want to cure as many patients as possible’,” she said.

The victim’s mother recounted that her daughter had treated several patients on the day of the attack but was tragically murdered while on duty, she said, “Even on that Thursday she left the house and she helped many patients at the hospital. She was murdered by the killers while on duty and her dreams were brutally strangled.”

A diary found near the body revealed the doctor’s ambition of winning a gold medal and other prestigious honors in her medical career.

The body of a 31-year-old doctor was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sending shockwaves across the nation. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about workplace safety for medical professionals.

In response to this event, doctors from all corners of the country have united in a strike, demanding improved safety measures in their workplaces.

A Kolkata Police civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the next day. Although the case was handed over to the CBI, protests have continued.

There are also accusations that renovation work was ordered near the crime scene to cover up evidence, though the government denies this.











