Kolkata Hospital Rape-Murder Victim’s Father Rejects Compensation, Demands Justice

“CBI has assured us that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and awarded strict punishment based on whatever we have told them…I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice,” he added.

Reports claimed the victim’s family was offered Rs 10 lakh as compensation, but the family refused to confirm this amount. On Thursday, the CBI recorded the parents’ statements and took a handwritten diary of the victim.

The father recalled that she had studied two years to secure a spot in a government college to pursue MD in Chest Medicine. She had two options – JNM Kalyani Medical College and RG Kar. “We all thought, with RG Kar, she would be in a metro city with better facilities. So, despite the distance, she went for it. It would have been better for her to choose JNM. Is this why we sent her to a state-run government hospital in Kolkata?” he asked.

The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim had gone to the hall to rest during her graveyard shift.

On the day of the incident, she was the on-call duty doctor in the chest medicine department. The incident has triggered massive outrage with people from diverse fields supporting the family seeking justice.

The victim’s post-mortem report revealed blood was oozing out of her private parts, eyes and mouth, indicating she was brutally thrashed and subjected to ‘genital torture’.