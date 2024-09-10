Home

News

Kolkata Junior Doctors Vows To Continue ‘Cease Work’ Protest Despite SC Order To Resume Duties By 5PM Today

The Supreme Court said that “any protest cannot be at the cost of duty” and urged the doctors to resume their medical responsibilities while ensuring their safety.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: People wait at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as junior doctors view live proceedings of the Supreme Court hearing on the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal have vowed to continue their ‘cease work’ protest in pursuit of justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday, the medics remain resolute in their demands. They are calling for the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education (DHE). Additionally, the protestors plan to march to ‘Swasthya Bhavan,’ the health department’s headquarters in Salt Lake, on Tuesday noon.

“Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow noon, we will hold a rally to the Swasthya Bhavan,” one of the protesting doctors told PTI after their governing body meeting here.

Accusing the state government of providing misinformation to the Supreme Court, the doctors said it is not correct to say that the healthcare system has collapsed. The state health department, in its affidavit, has said 23 people have died due to the doctors’ strike.

IMA extends support

Meanwhile, The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) West Bengal unit has also pledged unwavering support for the striking doctors in the state, despite the Supreme Court’s order.

In a press release, the IMA expressed deep dismay at both the Supreme Court’s proceedings and the handling of the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The association highlighted its dissatisfaction with the court’s decision, which includes the directive for doctors to resume their duties immediately and assurances that no adverse action will be taken if they comply.

“We were eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court hearing today regarding the brutal murder and rape of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College. We were expecting a positive outcome given the gravity of the offence. However, we are totally disheartened by the proceedings of the court and CBI.”

The release continued, “It was shocking to note that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has asked the junior doctors, who are the forerunners of this protest, to return to work by 5 pm tomorrow. We are further disheartened to learn that junior doctors have been unfairly portrayed as responsible for a few deaths in hospitals, which is totally false. No hospital service has been completely hampered due to the movement of the junior doctors.”

‘Protest Can’t Be At Cost Of Duty’: Supreme Court Tells Doctors

The Supreme Court, under Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, has issued a directive for protesting doctors to promptly return to their duties. The court’s decision emphasised that “any protest cannot be at the cost of duty” and urged the doctors to resume their medical responsibilities while ensuring their safety.

Chief Justice Chandrachud stated, “The young doctors must now return and attend to the patients. We know what is happening on the ground. First, return to work. The district collectors and superintendents of police will ensure your safety.”

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, informed the court of the severe impact of the strike, citing that 23 individuals have died due to disruptions in healthcare services. Sibal argued, “The public is suffering, and healthcare has been in total disarray in the state due to the protests.”

The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors if they resume work.

The case

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found with injury marks in a seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She was allegedly raped and killed while on duty. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

The junior doctors have been observing ‘cease work’ at state-run hospitals for nearly a month now.











