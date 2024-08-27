Home

Nabanna Abhijan: Kolkata Police Issues Advisory Ahead of UGC NET Re-exam | Check Routes To Avoid

“We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centre. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, or contact the nearest police station,” Kolkata Police said.

New Delhi: Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj is all set to take out ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March towards Nabanna) to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at R G Kar hospital today. Ahead of the protest march, the Kolkata Police has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2024 re-exam, scheduled for today, August 27.

The advisory was shared on social media platform X, warning of potential disruptions due to the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march. Owing to the examination, the police hav beefed the security and asked the candidates to seek assistance from nearby officers if needed.

UGC NET exam rescheduled for August 27

To recall , the National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier postponed the UGC NET exam from August 26 to August 27 in observance of Krishna Janmashtami. The exam will take place in two sessions, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Despite the planned protest, authorities have assured that adequate measures will be in place to prevent any disruption for students attending the exam.











