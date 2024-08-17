Home

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case: Centre Assures Doctors Of All Possible Efforts To Ensure Safety

A committee to be formed to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) members hold placards as they called for a nationwide strike against demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)

New Delhi: The representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges & Hospitals of Delhi met the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at New Delhi on Saturday in the aftermath of the incident against a resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

The Associations have put forth their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has heard the demands of the representatives and assured them of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals.

The representatives of all the Associations were informed that the Government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands. It was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for protection of healthcare workers in their respective states.

In view of the concerns expressed by the Associations, the Ministry assured them of constituting a Committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. Representatives of all stakeholders including the State Governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the Committee.

