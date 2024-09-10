Home

Kolkata rape and murder case: Protesting doctors adamant to defy SC order | 10 latest developments that you need to know

Apparently defying the Supreme Court’s order to return to work by 5 pm on September 10, the protesting doctors of West Bengal said that they would continue to ‘cease work’ in order to demand justice for the deceased RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor. The top court had said that an action will be taken against them if they do not resume their work.

The Apex Court’s decision has upset the Indian Medical Association of West Bengal that dubbed it as ‘totally disheartening’ for the protesting doctors.

The protesting doctors took out rallies in different parts of the city. They urged people to assemble for 9 minutes to make their protest at 9 pm under the ‘9….9…9’ event on September 9.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Here are ten developments-

1-The Supreme Court on Monday directed the protesting medics to resume their duties by 5 pm on Tuesday to avoid adverse action by the state government.

2-The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, would be taken against the protesting doctors if they resumed work.

3-“Our demands are unfulfilled and justice is not meted out to the victim. We will continue our agitation as well as the ‘cease work’. We want the health secretary and DHE to resign. Tomorrow at noon, we will hold a rally at the Swasthya Bhavan,” one of the protesting doctors told PTI on Monday evening after a meeting of their governing body here.

4-Demanding the resignation of the state’s health secretary and director of health education (DHE), the protesting medics said that they would also take out a rally to ‘Swasthya Bhavan’ – the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake – on Tuesday noon.

5-The Indian Medical Association vowed that their protest ‘won’t die down’ and it would continue till their demands are met.

6-“We have symbolically named the protest ‘9-9-9’… The brutal attack on our sister had taken place on August 9, exactly one month back. All we seek is justice for her,” a protesting college student said.

7-West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre and Left parties of conspiring against her amid ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital, urging the public to focus on the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

8-Banerjee denied allegations that she had offered money to the family of the victims. “I never said anything about offering money. This is a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties. I challenge anyone to show proof of such claims. It’s an attempt to malign our government,” she said.

9-The Supreme Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to liaise with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and ensure accommodation and availability of security gadgets needed by its personnel deployed at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

10-During hearing in the top court, the CBI raised doubts over the forensic report of the postgraduate medic and said it has decided to send samples to AIIMS for further investigation, PTI reported.











