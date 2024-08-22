Home

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case: Supreme Court to Resume Hearing, CBI To File Status Report | LIVE UPDATES

On August 20, the top court had said that the central agency will present the report of the investigation in a sealed cover before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Kolkata rape-murder case: The Supreme Court will resume hearing pleas in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation will also submit its status report on the case. On August 20, the top court had said that the central agency will present the report of the investigation in a sealed cover before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The CBI was also scheduled to look into the mob vandalism which had occurred at the hospital and provide all details. In the last hearing the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Bengal government for mishandling the case and also asked them to submit a report on the mob which had entered the hospital, which was the scene of the crime, during a peaceful protest.

