Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Accused Caught On CCTV With Bluetooth Device Around Neck Near Seminar Room; Why It’s A Key Evidence

Before arriving at the hospital at 1.03 am, suspect Sanjay Roy visited two brothels in the red light area Sonagachi on August 8.

The Kolkata hospital rape and murder case of a junior doctor has taken a chilling turn as investigators delve deeper into the heinous crime. Investigators have unearthed a crucial piece of evidence in the form of a CCTV screen grab capturing the accused, Sanjay Roy, entering the hospital premises in the dead of the night. The footage, obtained by News18 Bangla, shows Roy making his way to the seminar room on the fourth floor, just hours before the tragic incident took place. Roy, clad in jeans and a t-shirt, caught on camera carrying a helmet that is notably notably part of the uniform issued to Kolkata Police personnel. Furthermore, the presence of a Bluetooth device around his neck while entering the seminar hall adds another layer to the investigation.

The plot thickens as the same Bluetooth device was found at the crime scene and was linked to Roy’s mobile phone. Sources reveal that Roy was spotted exiting the seminar room approximately forty minutes after his initial entry, although the footage of his departure remains elusive.

Based on the CCTV footage from the hospital and the recovered Bluetooth device, Kolkata Police arrested Roy and questioned him. During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

Before arriving at the hospital at 1.03 am, suspect Sanjay Roy visited two brothels in the red light area Sonagachi on August 8. After consuming alcohol, he proceeded to the hospital, where CCTV footage captured his entry and exit from the seminar hall where the victim was resting.

According to sources in the CBI which is probing the incident, revealed that Roy appears to be a “sexual pervert” who has shown no remorse during his questioning. Before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, Kolkata Police had also found a large chunk of pornographic content on the mobile phone seized from Roy.

About the case

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 while she was taking rest after completing her 36-hour shift. The victim and two first-year postgraduate trainees had dinner around midnight on August 9th. Then they went to the seminar room and watched Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event at the Olympics. Around 2 am, the two colleagues went to the sleep room where doctors on duty rested. The victim stayed back in the seminar room. The intern has said that he was in the interns’ room. All these three rooms — the seminar hall, the sleep and the interns’ room are located close to each other on the third floor.











