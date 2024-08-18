Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Police Imposes Section 163 Amid Protests At RG Kar Hospital; Here’s What It Means

The measure, effective from Sunday, 18 August for seven days, restricts rallies, meetings, processions and the assembly of five or more people around the hospital.

Kolkata: In light of the devastating rape and murder of a postgrad trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, manifesting public despair erupted into protests. The local authorities decided to implement a section of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, since Sunday the 18th of August, and for a span of seven days. This decree basically prevents any forms of congregations, processions, or get-togethers of five or more people in and around the hospital area.

Based on the directive given by Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Police Commissioner, there are now rules in place within a specified section of Kolkata banning the possession of weaponry, including lathis. Starting from August 18, 2024, the prohibition will be active until August 24, 2024, or further instructions are provided, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“…In exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with Sub-Section (3) of the said Section, I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as the district of South 24 Parganas (within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction), do hereby prohibit, for a period of seven (7) days from 18.08.2024 to 24.08.2024, or until further notice, any unlawful assembly of five (5) or more persons, carrying of lathis, any lethal or other dangerous weapons, or the commission of any act likely to cause a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity within the specified area in the town of Kolkata,” the order stated.

The imposition was made “in regard to inputs and information received from credible sources, indicating sufficient reasons for violent demonstrations, rallies, and meetings by a section of the public or an organisation, thereby causing a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity, health or safety, danger to human life, and obstruction to doctors, nursing staff, medical staff, and lawfully employed persons in the said area,” the order stated.

On 9 August, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, leading to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

On Wednesday, the protest ground and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, forcing security personnel to disperse the crowd.

