Home

Sports

BT Vs KTB, Prime Volleyball League 2023 Highlights: Kolkata Thunderbolts Sweep Bengaluru Torpedoes In Three Straight Sets

live

Prime Volleyball League 2023 Highlights: Kolkata Thunderbolts defeated Bengaluru Torpedos in three straight sets by 11-15, 11-15, and 14-15

Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts, Prime Volleyball League 2023, Live

Highlights | Prime Volleyball League 2023, Scores:

The defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts got a perfect start to the Prime Volleyball 2023 as they defeated Bengaluru Torpedos in three straight sets by 11-15, 11-15, and 14-15 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

New-look Bengaluru Torpedoes who failed to enter the semifinals last year were seeking a change in fortunes this year. However, despite the hard-fought contest, the Pankaj Sharma side fell short.

The contest was neck to neck despite Kolkata sweeping Bengaluru in three straight sets. There were moments when Bengaluru was leading or even brought down the KTB’s lead but Kolkata managed to recover from all setbacks in tremendous fashion and performed like the defending champions

Squads

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Attackers: Alireza Abalooch (F), Sebastian Giraldo (F), Sethu TR, Nisam Muhammed A, Pankaj Sharma (R), Blockers: Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Sudheer Shetty, Universal: Ibin Jose Setters: Gokulnath, Vinayak Rokhade (R), Libero: B Midhun Kumar (R)

Kolkata Thunderbolts: Attackers: Cody Caldwell (F), Rahul K, Anush, Suryansh Tomar, Blockers: Deepesh Sinha, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai (R), Jose Verdi (F) Universal: Vinit Kumar (R) Setters: Hariharan V, Janshad U (R) Libero: Hari Prasad BS













