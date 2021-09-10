Kolkata’s Goldilocks Premium Research wins Best Specialist Research (2021) Award at the Global Technical Analyst Awards, London

Goldilocks Premium Research is one of India’s leading equity market advisory firms led by Mr. Gautam Shah. It is the only Indian research firm to win accolades twice for 2020 & 2021 at the Global Technical Analyst Awards, London by being awarded as The Technical Analyst of the Year (2020) and Best Specialist Research (2021).

Goldilocks Premium Research currently cater to subscribers looking for top quality, reliable and trusted research on the stock markets. Their subscriber base is from the lengths and breadth of India and they also service clients from 14 different countries. Large HNI’s, Family Offices, Corporate, Bank Treasuries, NRI’s and celebrity investors are among their clientele.

Mr. Gautam Shah is a well-known market veteran with 20 years of experience and is a popular face on many business TV channels.

Goldilocks Premium Research organized their first client meet in the city at their new office on 10th September, 2021 to have direct interface with their clients as India is moving towards a USD 5 trillion economy.

The robust Indian economy has created great interest among market participants who look for professional advise for their portfolios. This is where Goldilocks Premium Research plays a vital role.