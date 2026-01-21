The new release advances the company’s vision to enable frictionless care progression flow across the hospital

NEW YORK

Jan. 21, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — Kontakt.io today introduced Patient Flow Agent, a patient flow orchestration solution that helps hospitals reduce length of stay, eliminate delays, unclog revenue growth, and guarantee patient satisfaction. Hundreds of decisions are made during a patient’s journey from admission to discharge that dictate their length of stay. Many of these decisions are made without important operational context and will impact how long a patient stays in the hospital. Patient Flow Agent reshapes this reality — it puts every key moment of the patient journey in context so frontline caregivers can make the best decision for the patient and for the hospital. The Kontakt.io Care Orchestration platform blends real-time care-operations signals from RTLS with EHR data to create clinical context and next-step predictability. In turn, the agent identifies care progression interventions that improve patient flow, tracks outcomes, and automates action to simplify and accelerate discharge for staff and patients. “Hospitals don’t have a bed problem; they have a patient flow orchestration problem,” said Philipp von Gilsa, CEO of Kontakt.io. “Patient Flow Agent turns fragmented data into coordinated real-time action using existing EHR interfaces and workflows, and surfaces time-critical interventions.” The new Patient Flow Agent reduces length of stay by full days and optimizes flow by predicting patient journeys, care resource needs, bed availability, discharge timing, barriers, and dispositions across the care continuum. It initiates interventions that free up scarce beds and redistributes resources to enable a system of flow. This capability is especially critical amid the ongoing U.S. influenza epidemic, when hospitals face surging patient volumes and intensified capacity constraints. Hospital leaders can unlock additional capacity by freeing up beds sooner and reducing avoidable delays, directly addressing the national care efficiency challenge where, according to a, 22% of US inpatient hospital days are not clinically necessary. For a 200-bed hospital, that translates to $4 million in yearly cost savings and an additional $3 million in annual revenue. To learn about how Patient Flow Agent reduces length of stay, view the video. Several leading hospitals are currently piloting Patient Flow Agent and experiencing strong results. To explore how the solution can drive measurable impact from day one, schedule aKontakt.io is the first platform that gives healthcare systems everything they need to automate and orchestrate care operations. Combining AI-powered RTLS and fully managed IoT infrastructure as a service, Kontakt.io enables responsive care and resource deployment. Optimize asset utilization and inventory, improve staff safety and productivity, and reduce length of stay with a platform that enables dozens of use cases along the patient journey. Since 2013, Kontakt.io has provided solutions to 32,000+ end users, delivered via 1,200+ partners, and deployed 4+ million IoT devices in the field.Marcia Rhodes,Rubi Cohen,SOURCE Kontakt.io