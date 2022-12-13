Kota Students Suicide Deceased Were Under Severe Depression Due To Study Pressure

Initial investigation revealed that these children went into depression due to the pressure of studies.

Kota Students Suicide: Three students committed suicide in 12 hours in Kota, the coaching city on Monday. All three students who committed suicide were studying at Rajasthan’s largest institute Allen. Initial investigation revealed that these children went into depression due to the pressure of studies. It is also learned that these children were missing coaching for a few days. Till now it is not revealed for how many days they were not going to coaching.

NO SUICIDE NOTES RECOVERED

No suicide note has been recovered from these students, but according to the information received from friends and the hostel, the children were missing classes and tests. Amidst all this, the relatives of the two students who committed suicide on Monday have reached Kota. The sister of one student and friends of other students were present at the mortuary of Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital (MBS).

WHY WEREN’T THEY GOING FOR COACHING?

In the initial investigation, it has come to light that the three students did not go to coaching and were constantly absent. Two coaching students lived in Krishna Kunj PG hostel in the Jawahar Nagar police station area. The hostel warden was also not aware of the students bunking for coaching. SP City also expressed displeasure with the hostel warden regarding this. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, Collector OP Bunkar has called a meeting of coaching operators on Tuesday.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App (Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102



