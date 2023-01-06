Kris Srikkanth Picks Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah as Top 3 Important Players Of India For ODI World Cup 2023 News

The 1983 World Cup winner picks his top 3 important players for Team India months before the ODI World Cup.

New Delhi: The ODI World Cup will be back in India this October as the Men in Blue will be looking to repeat their 2011 heroics, once again on home soil. But months before the mega event, former India international and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth has picked his top 3 important players for Team India.

“My eyes will be on Hardik Pandya, I expect him to go out there and play his game. Bowl well as well as give his best at batting and fielding. Energy on the field, that’s needed and that’s what I see in Hardik Pandya. Just two important players we need, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Ravindra Jadeja is very important and so is Deepak Hooda. Washington Sundar is definitely a certainty in my opinion, Axar Patel maybe a certainty,” Srikkanth told on ‘Cricket Ka Mahakumbh’ show on Star Sports.

Srikkanth feels Deepak Hooda can be a batting all-rounder and the management should work on developing him.

“Need to work on developing Deepak Hooda, we do not need 10 overs from him, we just need three to four overs. He can be the batting all-rounder. The problem for team India now is that we lack batting all-rounders. At that time we had Yuvraj Singh who was a batting all-rounder, Sehwag another batting all-rounder. Sachin Tendulkar too used to bowl three to four overs.”, he said.

We just need them to bowl three to four overs and not 10 overs. So if we get such a bowler it would be good for team India. Deepak Hooda deserves a chance to showcase his game, look at him at the IPL and then take a call on him if he needs to be there in the reserves. So Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya in my team with certainty and can try Deepak Hooda in the reserves,” he added.



