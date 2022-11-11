Kriti Sanon Flaunts Killer Dance Moves on Viral Punjabi Song ‘No Love’ to Kickstart Her Day – Watch

Kriti Sanon knows how to kickstart a busy working day – a dance to a Punjabi song. Watch this cute video here.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhediya, was seen kickstarting her day with cool dance moves to a Punjabi song ‘No Love’ by Shubh. In a colourful saree, Kriti was seen screaming at her team to switch on some songs. The song ‘No Love’ has received the most staggering views on the internet and like us, Kriti is also going crazy over the song. Kriti says ‘No body is playing the music, koi gaana bajao yaar’ amid her photo shoot in a sexy saree and off-shoulder blouse. The caption of the video post read, “A little Dopamine for the day!”

KRITI SANON’S DANCE VIDEO

ABOUT KRITI SANON’S LOOK

Actress Kriti Sanon looked all decked up in a colorful Ranbir Mukherjee saree. She paired her vibrant saree with a stylish off-shoulder blouse and completed the look with black bangles, minimal square-shaped studs, a statement ring – they added a fun touch to her look. She pulled off a sleek ponytail, neatly filled brows, pink lips with her saree.

One can save Kriti Sanon’s look for the reference if you are looking for a perfect blend of modern-ethnic style.



