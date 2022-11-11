Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeNationalKriti Sanon Flaunts Killer Dance Moves on Viral Punjabi Song ‘No Love’...
National

Kriti Sanon Flaunts Killer Dance Moves on Viral Punjabi Song ‘No Love’ to Kickstart Her Day – Watch

admin
By admin
0
63


Kriti Sanon knows how to kickstart a busy working day – a dance to a Punjabi song. Watch this cute video here.

Kriti Sanon Flaunts Killer Dance Moves on Viral Punjabi Song ‘No Love’ to Kickstart Her Day – Watch

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhediya, was seen kickstarting her day with cool dance moves to a Punjabi song ‘No Love’ by Shubh. In a colourful saree, Kriti was seen screaming at her team to switch on some songs. The song ‘No Love’ has received the most staggering views on the internet and like us, Kriti is also going crazy over the song. Kriti says ‘No body is playing the music, koi gaana bajao yaar’ amid her photo shoot in a sexy saree and off-shoulder blouse. The caption of the video post read, “A little Dopamine for the day!” 

KRITI SANON’S DANCE VIDEO

ABOUT KRITI SANON’S LOOK

Actress Kriti Sanon looked all decked up in a colorful Ranbir Mukherjee saree. She paired her vibrant saree with a stylish off-shoulder blouse and completed the look with black bangles, minimal square-shaped studs, a statement ring – they added a fun touch to her look. She pulled off a sleek ponytail, neatly filled brows, pink lips with her saree.

One can save Kriti Sanon’s look for the reference if you are looking for a perfect blend of modern-ethnic style.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Team SIXER at India.com HQ: Cricket Fever Set to Peak This Weekend
Next article
NCAA: Perpetual stuns St. Benilde, Cedrick Abis posts triple-double
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Kriti Sanon Flaunts Killer Dance Moves on Viral Punjabi Song ‘No Love’ to Kickstart Her Day – Watch

admin
By admin
0
63


Kriti Sanon knows how to kickstart a busy working day – a dance to a Punjabi song. Watch this cute video here.

Kriti Sanon Flaunts Killer Dance Moves on Viral Punjabi Song ‘No Love’ to Kickstart Her Day – Watch

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhediya, was seen kickstarting her day with cool dance moves to a Punjabi song ‘No Love’ by Shubh. In a colourful saree, Kriti was seen screaming at her team to switch on some songs. The song ‘No Love’ has received the most staggering views on the internet and like us, Kriti is also going crazy over the song. Kriti says ‘No body is playing the music, koi gaana bajao yaar’ amid her photo shoot in a sexy saree and off-shoulder blouse. The caption of the video post read, “A little Dopamine for the day!” 

KRITI SANON’S DANCE VIDEO

ABOUT KRITI SANON’S LOOK

Actress Kriti Sanon looked all decked up in a colorful Ranbir Mukherjee saree. She paired her vibrant saree with a stylish off-shoulder blouse and completed the look with black bangles, minimal square-shaped studs, a statement ring – they added a fun touch to her look. She pulled off a sleek ponytail, neatly filled brows, pink lips with her saree.

One can save Kriti Sanon’s look for the reference if you are looking for a perfect blend of modern-ethnic style.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Team SIXER at India.com HQ: Cricket Fever Set to Peak This Weekend
Next article
NCAA: Perpetual stuns St. Benilde, Cedrick Abis posts triple-double
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677