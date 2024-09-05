KRR Heavy Engineering Expands into Aerospace Industry by Acquiring Advanced Drone and UAV Technology from National Aerospace Labs

KRR Aerospace, the specialized aerospace, defence, and space division of KRR Heavy Engineering, proudly announces the acquisition of cutting-edge drone and UAV technology from the prestigious Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), Bengaluru. This strategic acquisition aligns with KRR Aerospaces commitment to advancing aerospace innovation and enhancing capabilities in unmanned aerial systems beyond the autoclave technologies in which KRR is already a market leader.

L to R – Dr Sakthivel Ramaswamy, MD and CEO of KRR Aerospace and Dr. Abhay A Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-NAL

The technology transfer agreement, was formalized on September 4, 2024, signed by Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy, MD & CEO of KRR Aerospace, and handed over to KRR Aerospace by Dr. Abhay A Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-NAL. It marks a significant enhancement of KRR Aerospace’s technological portfolio. This partnership brings together two leaders in aerospace to drive forward advancements in unmanned aerial systems.

Revolutionary UAVs for Diverse Applications

The acquired UAV technologies from CSIR-NAL include drones designed for a variety of applications:

NAL OCTA-COPTER DRONE: Versatile UAV with autonomous capabilities and interchangeable payloads for multiple uses.

NAL OCTA-AGRI: Optimized for agriculture, capable of precision pesticide spraying and hyperspectral imaging to support sustainable farming.

NAL OCTA-MED: Engineered for emergency medical deliveries, capable of transporting medical supplies swiftly to remote areas.

NAL OCTA-GEO: Designed for geophysical exploration, excelling in geological surveys and remote sensing.

“Acquiring CSIR-NALs advanced UAV technologies allows us to expand our aerospace offerings and deliver innovative solutions across defense, agriculture, and humanitarian sectors. We are committed to enhancing our technological capabilities while addressing critical societal needs. This acquisition strengthens KRR Aerospaces position in the aerospace sector underscores its dedication to social responsibility. By leveraging indigenous technologies, KRR Aerospace aims to create impactful solutions for global applications, focusing on both technological excellence and societal benefit,” said Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy.

About KRR Aerospace

KRR Aerospace, a division of KRR Heavy Engineering, is dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the aerospace, defense, and space sectors. Committed to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, KRR Aerospace continues to set new standards in the industry. Dr. Sakthivel Ramaswamy joined KRR Heavy Engineering in 2006, while completing his advanced studies in architecture, biomimetics, fiber composites, and smart materials. His expertise in these cutting-edge fields played a significant role in driving the companys diversification. Currently KRR Aerospace focusing into Indian Markets and planning to expand its business to Middle East and African countries by 2026.

