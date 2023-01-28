Krrish Dubbing Artist Srinivasa Murthy Dies, Hrithik Roshan Pays Tribute

- Home
Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to Krishh’s dubbing artist Srinivasa Murthy.
Popular Telugu dubbing artist, A. Srinivasa Murthy passed away in the early hours of Friday in Chennai due to health issues. Actor Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to the artist. The late dubbing artist has given his voice to Hrithik Roshan starrers ‘Bang Bang’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Krrish3’, ‘Kaabil’ and ‘Dhoom 2’. The actor who has a deep admiration for the artist was among the first to pay his respects to A Srinivasa Murthy and took to his Twitter handle to express his heartfelt condolences.
He wrote, “Rest in Peace Srinivasa Murthy Sir. The voice that empowered me to reach my Telugu audience. A contribution to cinema that will be missed.”
The son of veteran playback singer AVN Murthy, Srinivasa started his dubbing career in Tollywood in the early 1990s and apart from dubbing for some of the biggest superstars down South, has also dubbed in Telugu for several Bollywood films. He is also well-known for giving his voice to prominent Tamil actors like Ajith and Chiyaan Vikram.
He provided Telugu dubbing for Kannada star Upendra and Malayalam actor Mohan Lal, respectively. Following the release of ‘Aparichitudu’, which he voiced for all of Vikram’s versions and also got immense praise for it. He recently provided the dubbing for R. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry’ and Ajith’s ‘Viswasam’.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 10:43 AM IST
