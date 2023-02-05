National

KS Bharat To Make Debut? Wicketkeepers Photo With Rohit Sharma Goes Viral

With Rishabh Pant unavailable for the entire Australia Test series, KS Bharat is likely to get nod ahead of Ishan Kishan in the first game in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma gives advice to KS Bharat during India’s training in Nagpur. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Uncapped KS Bharat is likely to get the nod ahead of Ishan Kishan as the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in the first Test against Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 9 in Nagpur.

With Rishabh Pant unavailable after he met with a horrific car crash on December last year, there has been a constant debate as who would replace Pant against the mighty Aussies in the all-important series.

Speculations may turn into reality for the 29-year-old from Andhra Pradesh after a picture of him alongside India captain Rohit Sharma during training in Nagpur went viral on social media on Sunday.

Bharat have waited long to don the big gloves despite having been with the Indian setup and filling for injured played. With Kishan also having a dip of form, Bharat is likely to get his maiden Test cap in Nagpur. It is also to be seen whether Rohit decides to relieve KL Rahul from his keeping duties.




Published Date: February 5, 2023 11:02 AM IST



Updated Date: February 5, 2023 11:18 AM IST





