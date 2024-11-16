KSB Limited Registers Significant Growth in the Third Quarter- July’24 to September’24

KSB Limited, a pioneer and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of Pumps and Valves announced their third Quarter results which has seen a significant growth in the period July to September 2024. The company prioritizes innovate technology and delivering excellent service.

The sales value of INR 616.5 crores achieved for this quarter is 9.37% increase over the previous year

The Sales value for 3 quarters of 2024 is INR 1,806.7 crores which is about 9.86% increase over the same period last year

Major Highlights

Secured significant orders for solar pumps 430 million INR.

Achieved high employee engagement score of 88% in KSB voice survey, with strong alignment and commitment within the organization.

Expanded product portfolio with the launch of VT pump, a new pump at IFAT expo.

Installed a new electropolishing facility at the foundry, enhancing corrosion resistance and quality.

Implemented an Advanced Planning and Scheduling tool to optimize production tracking and ensure on-time delivery.

Completed digital transformation projects, including a Mobile Warehouse Management system, improving real-time inventory visibility, data accuracy, and decision-making.

Business Highlights

(All amounts in INR Crores)

Particulars Q3 – 2024 Q3 – 2023 Jan’24-Sept’24 Jan’23-Sept’23 (Jul’24-Sept’24) (Jul’23 -Sept’23) Sales 616.5 563.7 1,806.7 1,644.6 Expenses 528.9 493.4 1,567.6 1,431.9 Operating Profit 87.6 70.3 239.1 212.7 OPM % 14.21% 12.47% 13.23% 12.93% Other Income 6.6 8.4 31.3 29.8 Interest 0.6 2.0 2.3 3.7 Depreciation 13.7 12.3 39.9 36.0 PBT 79.9 64.4 228.2 202.8 PAT 59.3 48.1 171.0 151.8

Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at KSB Limited

Summarizing the Q3 2024 performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at KSB Limited, said, “This quarter’s performance has been satisfactory with impressive numbers in energy segment.

Beyond business performance, one of our proudest achievements has been our employee engagement index delving into the realm of passion, dedication, job satisfaction and employee experience. We are dignified to hold the place amongst the top 4 KSB companies worldwide, flagging our Employee Engagement score at 88% at KSB Limited. This strikes an upbeat direction to foster continued enthusiasm and engagement towards highly potential-filled future for KSB.

Alongside this, we expanded our product portfolio with the launch of the VT pump at the prestigious IFAT expo held in Mumbai. Looking ahead, KSB remains focused on sustaining this growth by pursuing excellence, driving innovation, and delivering lasting value to all stakeholders.”

About KSB Limited

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., – one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB’s in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

For more information, please visit www.ksb.com.