KSB Limited Reports Successful Q1 2024 Results Showing Growth & Stability

KSB Ltd., which specializes in the manufacture of pumps and valves showcasing both growth and stability in its operations, Company has announced successful Q1 2024 results.

Summarizing the Q1’24 performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, “This quarter we have registered a steady growth in sales revenue, which is 11.2% higher than that of the corresponding Q1 2023 quarter. Our recent venture into the light water application of nuclear plant segment highlights our ongoing expansion efforts. Our solar segment has also witnessed significant growth propelling us to a future focused on introducing better and sustainable solutions.

The annual dealer conference was recently concluded in Kochi where we hosted 150+ dealers was very successful, where we recognized and rewarded the star performers. We also shared our vision for the year 2024, strengthening and reinforcing our enduring partnership.

Giving a flying start and confidence for fiscal 2024, KSB remains optimistic and committed to excellence, sustainability, and creating lasting value for all stakeholders.”

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., – one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB’s in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation. Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

