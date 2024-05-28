KSB Limited Sets Industry Benchmark with ISO- Certification for Excellence in Nuclear Safety Standards

KSB Limited, a pioneer in the manufacturing of critical application pumps for Nuclear power plants, has added a new feather to its cap. The Nuclear Projects Division of KSB Limited (Shirwal Plant) was recently credited with the distinguished ISO 19443:2018 certification.

KSB Limiteds Managing Director, Mr. Rajeev Jain, and Vice President of Nuclear Business, Mr. Nitin Patil, receiving the ISO 19443:2018 Certification

Responding to this notable achievement, Mr. Nitin Patil, Vice President, Nuclear Business, KSB Limited said, “We are pleased to announce that KSB Limited is the first company in India in the pump industry to be accredited with ISO 19443:2018 certification. As the industry leader, and a trusted partner for nuclear power projects in India, we believe it is our responsibility to take continuous efforts in setting new industry standards. Adoption to new practices like this is a testament to our competence and commitment to excellence.”

Under this certification, KSB would cover the development, production, marketing, and servicing of pumps, auxiliary components, and systems in the nuclear field for products and systems classified as ITNS (Important to Nuclear Safety).

ISO 19443 is an international standard that defines the specific requirements of a quality management system for organizations supplying products and services important to nuclear safety (ITNS). It ensures robust quality management systems and the implementation of rigorous safety protocols.

“This certification is vital as it demonstrates our adherence to the highest standards of safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance, which are paramount in the nuclear power sector. The significance of ISO 19443 lies in its implementation to achieve proper operating conditions, prevent accidents, and mitigate accident consequences, resulting in the protection of workers, the public, and the environment from undue radiation risks, and enhancing the confidence of our clients and stakeholders in our processes and products,” he added.

About KSB Limited

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., – one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB’s in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.

For more information, please visit: Website: www.ksb.com/en-in