KSB Limited’s Q2 2024 Results Demonstrate Substantial Growth in Sales Revenue

The sales revenue of Q2 2024 is INR 646 crores, which is 9.3% higher than that of the corresponding Q2 2023. There has been a significant growth in distillery and vegetable oil sectors with new prestigious orders. The Valves division achieved highest sales of INR 106.2 Crore in Q2 and highest Order Intake for H1 worth INR 231.5 Crore. TSG Regulation Audit carried out by CESI agency for China Export market for valves results in no major observation. Spare parts for more products like MEGA & MEGACHEM have been added in E2E Webshop. We have received an approval of KSB mechanical seal from major customers.

We have bagged order worth INR 8.6 Crores for FGD pumps for Gujarat State Electricity Corp. (GSECL) – Wanakbori. We also received order worth INR 8.6 Crores for combined cycle powerplant in Alexandroupolis, Greece and worth INR 6.1 Crores for Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy Power Plant. Order worth INR 6.3 Crores was also received for the Waste Water applications.

Nuclear Projects Division of KSB Limited (Shirwal Plant) credited with the distinguished ISO 19443:2018 certification.

Mr. Prashant Kumar, VP Sales and Marketing

Business Highlights

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(All amounts in INR Crores)

Particulars

Q2 (Apr’24-Jun’24)

Q2 (Apr’23-Jun’23)

H1 (Jan’24-Jun’24)

H1 (Jan’23 -Jun’23)

Sales

646.0

591.3

1,190.2

1,080.9

Expenses

555.4

506.1

1,038.7

938.5

Operating Profit

90.6

85.2

151.5

142.4

OPM %

14.0%

14.4%

12.7%

13.2%

Other Income

14.2

12.1

24.7

21.4

Interest

0.8

0.9

1.7

1.7

Depreciation

13.3

12.0

26.2

23.7

PBT

90.7

84.4

148.3

138.4

Net Profit

68.6

63.7

111.7

103.7

Summarizing the Q2’24 performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said, “With 9.3% increase in sales revenue, compared to Q2 2023, our growth momentum remains strong in Q2 2024. This growth is driven by significant order inflows from various segments.

Our contributions to the energy sector also remain robust as we continue to provide solutions that meet the industrys evolving needs. Furthermore, our efforts to enable online ordering have shown steady progress, with an increasing number of products and spares now available online.

In strengthening our Nuclear Projects Division, we have set new industry standards by becoming the first company in India’s pump industry to be accredited with ISO 19443:2018 certification. This exemplifies our commitment to upholding highest standards of safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance, crucial in the nuclear power sector.

Q2 2024 results have demonstrated our commitment and capacity to deliver on our strategic roadmap, and with our ongoing progress and strong pipeline, we will continue to achieve such stable and profitable growth.”

About KSB Limited

KSB Limited Founded in 1960 in India is a part of KSB SE & Co KGaA., – one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves and systems. Combining innovative technology and excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company has been offering innovative and sturdy solutions to cater to the myriad needs of the Indian Customer may it be in power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, water transport, etc. The activities of KSB’s in-house research centre focus on the areas of hydraulics, sealing technology, materials, production technology and automation.

Today the KSB group has a presence on all the continents with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. More than 15,000 employees generate annual consolidated sales revenue of over Two billion Euros.