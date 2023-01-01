Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actress Sana Saeed Gets Engaged to Her Beau in Los Angeles – Watch
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actress Sana Saeed Gets Engaged: Kuchh Kucch Hota Hai fame actress Sana Saeed recently got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner in Los Angeles. As a child artist she portrayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sana took to her Instagram handle to share a video on January 1, 2023. In the viral reel, she can be seen beinf proposed by Csaba as the latter went down on his knees. Sana flaunted her ring and also kissed Csaba in the video. Celebs including Tanuj Virwani, Parzaan Dastur and others, congratulated the duo. Netizens also flooded her Instagram feed with heart emojis.
CHECK OUT SANA SAEED AND CSABA WAGNER’S VIRAL CLIP:
View this post on Instagram
SANA SAEED KISSES CSABA WAGNER
Sana captioned her post as, “.” Mukti Mohan commented, “Whooaa Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations.” While Tanuj Virwani wrote, “Wowwwww congratulations .” In the mushy video Sana planted a peck on Csaba’s cheek. She also locked lips with him and intimately hugged him. The romantic reel couldn’t be a better way of kickstarting the New Year for the actress.
Csaba is a sound designer and works in Los Angeles. He often drops his pictures with Sana on social media. Sana also starred in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
